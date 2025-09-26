PMK founder Ramadoss' social media accounts continue to remain hacked, says MLA

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss' loyalist and legislator R Arul has claimed that the social media accounts of the party founder continued to remain hacked and that the police have not taken any action to restore the accounts.

Ramadoss' Facebook, X, and Insta were hacked after May 28 and were being handled by Dr Anbumani Ramadoss' supporters, he alleged. Though a complaint has been lodged with the police, no action has been taken to restore the accounts so far, he added.

"The user IDs and passwords are with the supporters of Anbumani (son of S Ramadoss). Some of his supporters are putting out intimidating messages on social media," Arul told reporters here.

The Salem West MLA said that the PMK members have sought the police for help to restore the accounts.

Arul was recently "expelled" from the Pattali Makkal Katchi under Anbumani for alleged indiscipline and derogatory remarks against party leadership. He, however, denied the charges and said his only demand was for a rapprochement between Ramadoss and his son in the interest of the party.

The power struggle between the father and son took a serious turn with Anbumani replacing legislator G K Mani, another loyalist of Ramadoss, with S P Venkateshwaran as the PMK floor leader in the Assembly.

The action came after Mani moved the Election Commission of India, challenging Anbumani's claim that the ECI has recognised the extension of his tenure as president of PMK for a year as per a resolution of the party's general council. PTI JSP KH