PMK founder Ramadoss urges EC to initiate action against Anbumani

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday said he has requested the Election Commission to take action against his son Anbumani, for claiming to be the party president and for having entered into an electoral alliance with the AIADMK, though he had no authority to do so.

Ramadoss, writing to the Election Commission's top authorities in Delhi, said that Anbumani's tenure as President began on May 28, 2022 and it ended on May 28, 2025.

He became the new president with effect from December 17, 2025 and he duly assumed office as the president of the party.

Anbumani's claim on extension of his tenure as party president was, hence, "fraudulent and impersonation," Ramadoss alleged in his letter dated January 10, 2026, addressed to the Election Commission.

So, Anbumani's assertion that he has entered into an electoral alliance with Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK in his capacity as PMK President was illegal, giving cause for civil and criminal action and hence, appropriate action must be taken against him, the party founder requested.

A copy of the petition addressed to the poll panel was marked to top state officials, including state police chief.