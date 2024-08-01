PMK functionary murder: NIA conducts searches in TN

Thanjavur (TN), Aug 1 (PTI) The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at various locations in Thanjavur and Tiruchirapalli districts as part of an ongoing probe into the killing of a PMK functionary here a few years ago.

Searches were conducted at six places in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district since morning, police sources said.

During the searches, officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized seized laptops and mobiles, they said.

Ramalingam, the Kumbakonam town secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), was hacked to death in 2019 allegedly by members and office bearers of the now banned PFI, which conspired the attack.

Some members of the banned outfit have been arrested in connection with the case. PTI COR ROH