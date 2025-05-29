PMK leader says he made a mistake by making his son Anbumani Central minister

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), May 29 (PTI) Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S Ramadoss sprang a surprise on Thursday by claiming that he made a mistake by facilitating his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss to become a Central minister, by going against his principles.

The senior Ramadoss, who recently announced that he was removing his 56-year-old son from the post of party president and "he will serve as working president" instead. Ramadoss also declared that he was assuming total control of the PMK as its founder-president, a decision challenged by his son Anbumani.

Ramadoss also criticised that Anbumani hindered the party's growth.

Speaking to reporters at his Thailapuram residence near here, the 85-year-old leader said “I did a mistake by making my son Anbumani a union minister when he was 35. He forced an alliance with the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.” He said if necessary he would convene a meeting of the party’s general council and remove Anbumani from the party post.

Anbumani had served as union minister of health and family welfare in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet from 2004 - 2009.