PMK MLAs walk out of TN Assembly after Speaker denies chance to speak

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) PMK MLAs S P Venkateshwaran, C Sivakumar and Sadhasivam S, staunch supporters of party leader Anbumani Ramadoss, staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday after Speaker M Appavu denied them the opportunity to speak during the question hour.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi currently has five MLAs in the Assembly. Senior party leaders G K Mani (Pennagaram) and R Arul (Salem-West) have switched allegiance and remain loyal to party founder S Ramadoss.

During the question hour on the final day of the brief Assembly session, Speaker Appavu asked state Health Minister Ma Subramanian to respond to the special calling attention notice on the Coldrif cough syrup issue, moved by AIADMK Deputy Floor Leader R B Udhayakumar and Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana, among others.

At the same time, Venkateshwaran requested that the Speaker allow him to speak first.

As Subramanian began his remarks, the three PMK MLAs rose from their desks, demanding that Venkateshwaran be allowed to speak first. They then sat in protest on the floor in front of the Speaker's chair.

The Speaker warned them that marshals would evict them if they continued the protest.

In response, the PMK legislators returned to their seats but continued to interrupt the Minister’s speech.

Receiving no response from the Speaker, Venkateshwaran and his colleagues eventually walked out of the Assembly.