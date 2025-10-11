PMK Ramadoss camp flays his estranged son Anbumani

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) PMK General Secretary Murali Shankar, a loyalist of party founder Dr S Ramadoss on Saturday flayed the senior leader's estranged son Anbumani for calling his father's recent hospitalisation as an "exhibition".

According to a statement issued by Sankar, Anbumani, in a meeting organised by his loyalists on October 10, had allegedly said, "Dr Ramadoss is being exhibited in hospital for political gain".

Shankar also objected to Anbumani's comment that the party leaders will face the consequences if something bad happens to Ramadoss.

Shankar said every political leader of importance, including Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, had either visited Ramadoss in the hospital or conveyed their concern over the telephone when he was admitted in the hospital.

"Anbumani's comments are not only an insult to Ramadoss, but also to all the leading politicians of Tamil Nadu," observed Shankar. PTI JR ADB