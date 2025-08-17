PMK special meet picks Ramadoss as founder-president

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Aug 17 (PTI) Amid a power tussle in the top leadership, a special general council of the PMK on Sunday resolved that its founder Dr S Ramadoss will continue as the founder-president of the party.

Dr Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani are involved in a tussle over the past few months, each appointing and firing functionaries at will. Senior leaders and functionaries have been backing the respective leaders.

The father-son duo is said to be not on talking terms, and under these circumstances, a special general council meeting of the Pattali Makkal Katchi met here under Dr Ramadoss.

In the meeting, a resolution moved by former president and Pennagaram MLA GK Mani proposed Dr Ramadoss will function as PMK's founder-president.

The resolution was adopted unanimously with the members cheering and clapping loudly, while raising slogans of "Maruthuvar Ayya," (Dr Sir) to extend their support to the 86-year-old leader.

Ramadoss acknowledged by standing up and waving at and greeting the members with folded hands.

Mani later announced the special GC meet "unanimously acknowledged" that Ramadoss would continue to be founder-president. PTI SA KH