PMK tussle: Anbumani says it''s ''internal issue''

Chennai, Apr 13 (PTI) PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday made light of the tussle in his party over the leadership issue and said party office-bearers would deliberate and resolve the issue.

Anbumani, speaking to reporters at Mamallapuram near here said, "This is our internal party issue and we will discuss about it," adding all the functionaries and cadres would work hard under PMK founder, his father, S Ramadoss's guidance to make the PMK the ruling party in the state.

On April 12, Anbumani said he would continue to lead the party and said he was duly elected as party chief on May 28, 2022 in the party's general council held at Chennai. His election was as per party's bylaws, he had said.

Octogenarian leader and PMK founder Ramadoss on April 10, 2025 announced taking over as party president from his son Anbumani. Ramadoss had said that Anbumani would function as working president. The party founder had also said that the reason for the dramatic change was to ensure PMK's victory. PTI VGN ADB