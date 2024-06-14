PMK will contest Vikravandi bypoll for NDA, says Annamalai

Chennai, Jun 14 (PTI) In a unanimous decision, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance have decided that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a constituent of the NDA combine, will contest the July 10 bypoll to the Vikravandi assembly constituency, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai said on Friday.

In a statement, Annamalai appealed to the alliance parties to work together for the victory of the NDA candidate in Vikravandi constituency.

PMK spokesperson K Balu told reporters that his party leadership, led by Anbumani Ramadoss and founder S Ramadoss, are deliberating on the nominee for the bypoll and the candidate will be declared by the party in a day or two.

While the ruling DMK has already declared its functionary Anniyur Siva as its candidate, the main opposition AIADMK is yet to make an announcement. Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi has named Abinaya, a homoeopathy doctor, as its candidate. PTI VGN ANE