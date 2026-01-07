PMK's Anbumani faction joins NDA

Chennai, Jan 7(PTI) The Dr Anbumani Ramadoss-led faction of PMK in Tamil Nadu joined the NDA on Wednesday, with the leader calling on AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami here, months ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

AIADMK leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

Ramadoss met the AIADMK general secretary at his residence here to formally join the coalition, whose other constituent is the BJP.

"Pattali Makkal Katchi has joined our alliance. More parties will join the alliance soon," Palaniswami told reporters.

The seat allocation for PMK has been decided and will be made known later, he added.

The PMK leader said that he came into the NDA fold to defeat the "anti-people" ruling DMK.

Palaniswami exuded confidence that the NDA will ensure a strong mandate and that the "AIADMK will form government with individual majority".

The alliance partners will sincerely strive for this, he added.

PMK is split between its founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani, following a power struggle between the two leaders.

The party was part of the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats are likely in March-April this year. PTI SA ROH