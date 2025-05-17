PMLA being misused against Oppn, needs to be amended when govt changes: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was being misused against the opposition.

Whenever the government at the Centre changes, the law needs to be amended, he said.

The veteran politician was speaking at the launch of a Marathi book written by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut about his experiences in prison after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Raut in an alleged money laundering case. PTI PR KRK