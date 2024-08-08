PMLA case: City court frames charges against Senthil Balaji, ex-min pleads not guilty

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) A sessions court on Thursday framed charges under the provisions of the PMLA against former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case. He was arrested by the ED last year.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prison authorities, framed charges against him under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), punishable under section 4 of the Act. The judge read out the charges to the former minister.

When the judge asked Senthil Balaji whether he was pleading guilty or not, he said he was not guilty.

Earlier, the judge read out the prosecution case which included the transactions relating to the alleged job recruitment scam when Balaji was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. It also included receipt of cash for job, deposit of the same in banks and purchase of property.

The judge said that according to the prosecution, the accused generated proceeds of crime and thereby knowingly collected the proceeds. This attracted the offences under section 3 and 4 of the PMLA.

After the framing of charges, Balaji told the judge he was denying the charges and that he had not committed any offence. This case was foisted against him due to political vendetta. He wants to cross examine the witnesses, he added.

But the judge said she cannot record his statements in this framing of charges proceedings.

The court furter extended the remand of Balaji, a senior DMK leader, till August 16.

The judge also ordered issuance of summons to three witnesses for examination on that day.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate. The central agency had in August last filed a 3000-page charge-sheet against him.

Balaji's multiple bail applications have been dismissed by the courts. PTI CORR SA