PMLA case: Court permits NCP’s Nawab Malik to travel to Nagpur to attend party meetings

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday allowed former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to visit Nagpur to attend party meetings.

Malik, who lost from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat in the recently held Maharashtra assembly elections, is an accused in a money laundering case. He is currently out on bail granted by the Supreme Court on medical grounds. One of his bail conditions is that he cannot leave Mumbai without the permission of the special court presiding over the matter.

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had moved a plea before the special court, seeking permission to travel to Nagpur to attend party meetings.

Special Judge A U Kadam accepted Malik’s plea and permitted him to visit Nagpur from December 15 to 20.

The court asked the former state minister to deposit Rs 50,000 as security before leaving Mumbai.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

The ED’s case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. PTI AVI NR