PMLA case: Hearing on Senthil Balaji's appeal adjourned to Aug 28

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's appeal against a sessions court order refusing to discharge him from a money laundering case.

A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam adjourned to August 28, the hearing on the appeal at the request of advocate Gouthaman, appearing for Senthil Balaji.

When the case came up for hearing, Additional Solicitor General A R L Sundaresan submitted charges had been framed against Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case by Principal Sessions Judge S Alli and the trial also commenced by examining a prosecution witness. The trial was posted to August 22 for cross examination, he added.

Advocate Gouthaman, appearing for Balaji, sought time to argue the case.

Posting the case to August 28, the bench said the trial which has already commenced may go on.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. PTI CORR SA