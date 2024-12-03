PMLA court dismisses ex-J''khand minister Alamgir Alam’s discharge petition

Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) A special PMLA court here on Tuesday dismissed the discharge petition of Jharkhand Congress leader and former minister Alamgir Alam in a money laundering case, a lawyer said.

The court had reserved its order on the petition on Monday after hearing both the sides -Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Alam’s counsel.

The 74-year-old Congress leader had moved the court with his petition on November 25, claiming that he was “quite innocent”.

Alam was arrested after two days of questioning by the ED on May 15 at the agency’s office here.

The money laundering investigation is related to alleged irregularities and bribery in the state rural development department.

The former state minister came under the ED’s scrutiny after his personal secretary Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52), and Lal’s domestic help Jahangir Alam (42), were arrested.

The central agency discovered over Rs 32 crore in cash during a raid on May 6 at a residence associated with them. PTI SAN BDC