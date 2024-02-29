PMLA court rejects Goyal's interim bail, allows him 2-month hospitalisation for cancer treatment

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday refused to grant interim bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, arrested in a money laundering case, but permitted him to undergo cancer treatment at a hospital of his choice for two months.

Goyal (74), who is lodged in Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, had sought to be released on interim bail to undergo treatment for cancer.

Special judge for cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) M G Deshpande permitted Goyal to undergo treatment for the illness at Tata hospital or any other hospital of his choice for a period of two months.

Last month, Goyal was permitted by the court to undergo tests at a private hospital here.

On February 15, Goyal filed an application seeking interim bail on medical grounds as the tests revealed malignancy.

The application said Goyal has to undergo some scans to determine the stage of the malignancy, based on which doctors will be able to determine the line of treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy.

The doctors have advised an aggressive and immediate line of treatment to arrest any fatal issues that could arise in the applicant's case, the plea added.

Goyal was arrested in September 2023 by the ED, which claimed he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now-grounded carrier in connection with the alleged bank fraud. PTI SP BNM