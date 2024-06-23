PMLA probe: ED seeks details of ATS Group from Noida Authority

Noida, Jun 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has written to the Noida Authority and sought details of land allotment and pending dues, among others, linked to real estate developer ATS Group.

The details have been sought as part of the Enforcement Directorate's inquiry under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to an official letter.

The ED's Lucknow zonal office has sought details of 63 companies linked to the developer, whose some projects are under insolvency proceedings.

"This directorate is conducting inquiry under the PMLA, 2002 in the case of ATS Group. In this regard, you are required to submit details of allotment of land to any of the group companies, either in its sole capacity as a bidder or as part of consortium," the letter stated.

It further sought "details of payments (dues) made by the group companies and delays therein, if any, and details of discrepancies found in the execution of works in violation of the terms of allotment, if any".

The ED asked the Noida Authority to also furnish details of FIR(s) registered, if any.

"Whether cancellation of allotment of the companies occurred. Provide details, if any. Details of any other coercive action taken against the allottee companies or consortium," the letter stated.

The Noida Authority, a statutory body under the Uttar Pradesh government, has been asked to furnish the details by June 28, according to the letter.

Notably, the Noida Authority last week issued a notice to the ATS Group and sought its action plan within a week on how it would settle its dues.

ATS Group companies owed over Rs 3,400 crore in dues, including interests and penalties, to the local authority by May 31 this year, according to officials. PTI KIS AS AS