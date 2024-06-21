PMO celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Prime Minister's Office marked the 10th International Day of Yoga this morning with Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to the PM P K Mishra and senior officers taking part in a yoga session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the International Yoga Day in Srinagar on Friday and said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past.

In a post on X, the PMO said, "The 10th International Day of Yoga was marked in the Prime Minister's Office this morning. Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr P K Mishra, senior officers and others took part in the Yoga session." This year's theme was "Yoga for Self and Society" that highlighted the dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. PTI ASK ASK TIR TIR