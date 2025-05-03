PMO monitoring Goa stampede situation, says BJP; Oppn condoles deaths, demands probe

Panaji: The BJP's Goa unit president Damodar Naik on Saturday said the Prime Minister's Office is personally monitoring the situation post the stampede at a temple, in which six people lost their lives.

The opposition Congress condoled the incident, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) demanded that the government order a probe to fix the responsibility for the stampede and take necessary action.

As many as six persons have died, and several sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during the annual festival at Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgao village of North Goa in the wee hours of the day.

Talking to reporters outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here, Naik said six people admitted at the facility were in critical condition.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take stock of the situation.

"The PMO is personally monitoring the situation in Goa. The centre has assured all possible help for the state," the BJP leader said.

The opposition Congress condoled the incident and said medical and financial assistance should be provided to the victims.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee in-charge, Amarnath Panjikar, said the party stands in solidarity with the affected families, devotees and the entire community of Shirgao.

"We request the state government to extend full support to the Devasthan Committee to ensure the safe and smooth continuation of the remaining four days of the Lairaee Jatra, which draws lakhs of devotees to Shirgao," he said.

Panjikar said adequate safety, crowd management, and emergency response measures should be put in place to prevent further mishaps during the ongoing celebrations.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), meanwhile, demanded that the government order an inquiry to fix the responsibility for the stampede and take necessary action.

AITC national spokesman Trajano D'Mello said the party extends sympathy to the victims' families.

He claimed that as per eyewitnesses, the stampede had occurred due to the negligence of the law and order machinery.

"The AITC demands that a commission be instituted to conduct an inquiry to fix the responsibility and take necessary action. The government should immediately disburse an ex-gratia payment to those affected by death and injuries at this incident," he said.