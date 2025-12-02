PMO's renaming to Seva Teerth milestone in India's journey: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the naming of the Prime Minister's Office as Seva Teerth and the governors' office and residence as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas an important milestone in the journey to a developed India.

In a message on X, Shah said that for the past 11 years, the Modi government has been synonymous not with power, but with service, in which the topmost leader of the government considers himself a chief servant (Pradhan Sevak) and works for the people seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

"In this direction, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has reiterated the resolve for service and named the Prime Minister's Office 'Seva Tirth'. At the same time, Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas are being renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas," Shah said in his message in Hindi.

He termed the change an important milestone in the "golden journey" of building a developed and excellent India in every field by placing service and good governance above all.

The new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be called Seva Teerth.

The complex, which is in the final stages of completion, was earlier known as the Executive Enclave under the Central Vista Redevelopment project.

Besides the PMO, the Executive Enclave will comprise offices of the Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat and India House, which will be a venue for talks with visiting dignitaries. PTI ABS VN VN