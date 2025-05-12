PM’s address not sufficient, need a full debate on Operation Sindoor: Odisha Cong

Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first address to the nation after the Operation Sindoor is not sufficient to satisfy the country’s people, and a special session of Parliament should be convened to bring more transparency.

The people of the country should know whether the government changed its foreign policy and allowed third party to intervene in the bilateral issue of Indian and Pakistan, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said.

“I do not want to make any adverse comment on the statement of the Prime Minister, but a lot of things remained untold. The country should know whether the government allows third-party intervention into the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir issue. We have suddenly withdrawn when our Armed Forces are all set to fight,” Das told PTI.

He claimed that the entire country now recalls the bravery of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

All the PMs - from Jawahar Lal Nehru to Chandrasekhar - have taken harsh decisions at critical junctures and there is no reason to go for sudden withdrawal, Das asserted.

“This decision has weakened us, impacted the nation’s pride. The Prime Minister in his speech has not addressed these issues. Therefore, a healthy debate is required. This is possible if a special session (of Parliament) is convened,” the Congress leader said.

BJP MP Sujeet Kumar, however, thanked Modi for making it clear that terror and talk, terror and trade cannot go together.

“The PM has also said that blood and water also cannot flow together,” said Kumar, who joined the BJP after resigning from the BJD.

He said that the Prime Minister has ended Pakistan’s “nuclear” blackmail. PTI AAM NN