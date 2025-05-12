PM's address signals policy shift, Pak can't shun responsibility for terror attacks now: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated a departure from the past by making it clear that India will not make any distinction between terrorists and a government harbouring them.

In his first address after Operation Sindoor, Modi sent a strong message to Pakistan that it can no longer evade responsibility for terror attacks, Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

"Prime minister Modi made it very clear that if a non-state actor is involved in a terror attack, the government of that country will be held accountable and will face consequences....This is a crucial shift, because Pakistan has always claimed before global forums that such acts were carried out by non-state actors and not linked to their government," said Fadnavis.

The PM articulated three "new normals", he said.

"Prime minister Modi clearly stated that every terrorist attack on Indian soil will be treated as war against India and will invite strong retaliation. Second, India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmailing. And third, there will be no distinction between terrorists, their supporters, and the government harbouring them," said Fadnavis.

The third point marked a clear departure from the past, said Maharashtra chief minister.

"When the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the Indian government had urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable. But our demand was not accepted, and Pakistan was treated separately. Today, our prime minister has ended that ambiguity," the BJP leader said.

Modi set out India's policy, resolve and strategic position with clarity, he said, adding, "We all saw the precision, accuracy and strength of Operation Sindoor. I thank and congratulate our armed forces, and I also congratulate prime minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership." The way India entered Pakistani territory, targeted its military installations in Punjab province and carried out the operation shows our strength, Fadnavis said, claiming that Pakistan got scared and contacted India to request a ceasefire. PTI ND KRK