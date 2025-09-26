PM's agenda for DRR continues to guide to build disaster-resilient society: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary 10-point agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) continues to serve as a guiding principle, not only for India but at a global scale, towards building disaster-resilient communities, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Friday.

Inaugurating the 21st foundation-day programme of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Rai also said by integrating this agenda into its disaster management strategies, India has achieved significant progress on multiple fronts.

Highlighting the prime minister's 10-point agenda for DRR, which was introduced in 2016, Rai said the forward-looking agenda continues to serve as a guiding principle, not only for India but at a global scale, towards building disaster-resilient communities.

The theme of this year's NDMA foundation day was "Technology for Risk Reduction -- For a Safer Nation", according to an official statement.

Rai, the Union minister of state for home, underscored the essential role of emerging technologies in disaster preparedness, response and resilience building.

He said at present, the country has more than one lakh trained "Aapda Mitra" (disaster volunteers), of whom 20 per cent are women.

Under the "Youth Aapda Mitra Scheme", an additional 2.5 lakh young volunteers are being trained at premier national institutions, such as the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra and Bharat Scouts and Guides, he added.

The minister said India has emerged as a global leader in leveraging technology for disaster response and management.

"Under the leadership of the prime minister, the government is consistently working towards the ambitious goal of achieving zero casualty from disasters," he said.

Rai highlighted the importance of delivering early warning to the last mile.

On the occasion, he released a series of key knowledge products, guidelines and reports designed to strengthen disaster preparedness and mitigation across the country.

A photo exhibition was also inaugurated, showcasing the NDMA's two-decade-long journey, key initiatives and milestones in advancing disaster risk reduction. PTI ACB RC