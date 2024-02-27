PM's appeal to first-time voters for active participation in polls to embolden democracy: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to first-time voters to actively participate in the electoral process is a definitive step to further empower, embolden and enhance Indian democracy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi appealed to first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers and said their first vote should be for the country.

"PM @narendramodi ji's appeal to first-time voters to actively participate in the voting process is a definitive step to further empower, embolden and enhance our democracy," Shah said in a post on X.

"The youths are the sculptors of our people's collective future. I appeal to our youths to unleash their creative instincts to make the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign successful in their own ways," he added.

Advertisment

While appealing to the first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers, Modi asserted that the 18th Lok Sabha would be a symbol of their aspirations.

Indian citizens are eligible to vote after turning 18.

The prime minister had said the youth should not only be a part of political activities but also remain aware of debates and discussions.

Advertisment

"You should keep in mind that your first vote should be for the country," he had said, urging influencers and other prominent personalities to motivate the first-time voters.

The Election Commission, Modi said, launched the "Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye" campaign, urging first-time voters to use their franchise in maximum numbers.

The bigger the participation of young voters in the electoral process, the more beneficial its consequences will be for the country, the prime minister had said. PTI ACB SZM SZM