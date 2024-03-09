PM's Bengal trips won't sway voters towards BJP: TMC

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to the state would not sway West Bengal voters in favour of the saffron camp.

Advertisment

Instead, these visits would only strengthen the resolve of voters to reject the BJP, the party added.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "In the past as well, the prime minister has made frequent visits to Bengal, and this time will be no different. Such visits will not yield the desired outcome. On the contrary, the more Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visit, the more it will underscore how the party is promoting corrupt and ill-motivated people." However, the BJP declined to attach much importance to Ghosh assertions.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, "The comments reflect the panic in the TMC camp." Ghosh also criticised former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his alleged politically motivated judgments and referred to the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, as a "corrupt traitor." Modi's visit to the state on Saturday marks his third trip to the region in recent days. During his earlier two trips this month, the prime minister visited various districts of southern West Bengal—Hooghly, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas—which are considered strongholds of the TMC. PTI BSM MNB