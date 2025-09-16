PM's birthday a black day for democracy, says Congress MP Praniti Shinde; BJP hits back

Mumbai, Sept 16 (PTI) Congress MP Praniti Shinde on Tuesday kicked up a row by terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as a "black day" for democracy, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena.

Modi will be celebrating his 75th birthday on September 17.

"The PM's birthday is a black day for democracy as the country is reeling under an undeclared emergency with stolen votes," Praniti Shinde, a daughter of ex-Union minister and Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde, told PTI.

She claimed that the Opposition's voice is being suppressed and votes of people are stolen. She also slammed the BJP-led Central government over the India-Pakistan cricket match.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader hit back at Praniti and termed the stints under the Congress-led governments before 2014 as "black days".

"India is seeing a change through development. The Congress is not able to digest the Viksit Bharat slogan given by the prime minister," Eknath Shinde said, adding that Modi had rooted out corruption, which was the hallmark of the Congress rule.

He slammed Congress for dragging Modi's late mother into politics by circulating an AI-generated video.

"She was a simple woman who never behaved like the PM's mother, but lived like a common person. Insulting the PM's mother is like insulting all mothers of the country, and nobody will tolerate it," he added.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said Congress has become a party of people who have a "disgusting" mindset.

"These things don’t suit Congress. However, it is also true that it is not the party envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. For selfish gains and power, they are using inappropriate words for ministers," he added. PTI AG PS NSK