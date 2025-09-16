PM’s birthday: Five-day special exhibition in Indian Museum on Modi’s life

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on September 17, a five-day exhibition on his life and works will be held at Kolkata’s Indian Museum from that day.

The entire BJP family is behind this show, which will also highlight the 25 years of Modi as an administrator who became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and Prime Minister in 2014, senior party leader Locket Chatterjee said.

"There will be photos marking the young days of Modiji till the later phase when he took the plunge into politics. Different phases of his life - from a tea vendor to a pracharak, from one who came in contact with spiritual gurus to and a mass leader who gained immense popularity - will be traced in the exhibition,” the former MP said.

The exhibition, to be inaugurated by BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, will continue till September 21.

"We are holding this exhibition in the sprawling courtyard of the Indian Museum for the general public who are curious to know about Modiji, one of the most popular leaders of the world," Chatterjee said..

Founded in 1814, the Indian Museum is the earliest and the largest multipurpose Museum not only in the Indian subcontinent but also in the Asia-Pacific region of the world. It functions under the Union Ministry of Culture. PTI SUS NN