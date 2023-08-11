PM's criticism of Congress during no-trust motion reply shows opposition party growing stronger: Raut

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Congress during his reply to the no-confidence motion shows the grand old party is growing stronger.

Advertisment

PM Modi on Thursday spoke for more than 130 minutes in the Lok Sabha in a reply to the debate on the no-confidence brought by opposition parties. The Congress later hit out at the PM, saying he is gripped with a "Congress-phobia" and that is why he criticised the party throughout his speech.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, "The Congress is still in the heart and brain of the prime minister even though he has won two elections (as a PM). Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has put up a challenge and the party is growing." Referring to Modi, he said, "You are in power for 10 years...forget the Congress and speak about your work." Raut said the no-confidence motion was moved to make the prime minister come to Parliament and give a statement on the Manipur issue and what the government is doing to restore peace there.

Replying to questions, Raut played down the "flying kiss" controversy saying it was one of the items in "mohabbat ki dukan".

Advertisment

"Accept it or don't. It is a token of love. Why get angry? It is because you can't give a message of love and peace. If Rahul Gandhi gives this message despite the hate speech made against him, it's a big thing," the Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP said.

Raut also claimed that in 2024, the opposition INDIA alliance will win the Lok Sabha elections and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will form the government in Maharashtra after the assembly polls next year.

More parties from Maharashtra will join the INDIA alliance during its upcoming meeting in Mumbai, he added. PTI MR NP