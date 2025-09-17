PM's dedication resulted in huge transformation in country: JK LG

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and said that his dedication to the country has resulted in a huge transformation in the last 10-11 years.

"Today is Modi ji's birthday. It has been decided that the whole country will celebrate sewa parv from September 17 to October 2 -- from Modi's birthday to Gandhi ji's birthday. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is also celebrating this sewa parv with dedication," Sinha told reporters here.

He said the dedication with which PM Modi has worked for the nation has resulted in a huge transformation in the country in the last 10-11 years.

"This country needed fast economic development the most and it was very important for the benefit of that economic development to reach the poor and people in rural areas. By treading that path, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy today and over 25 crore people have come out of poverty," the LG said.

Sinha said India's prestige across the world has increased because of Modi.

"We pray to God that he lives for a century and continues to work for the country's development and serve the citizens of the country with devotion," he added.

To celebrate the occasion, LG Sinha distributed fruits among patients at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital here.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

"Wishing the Hon PM @narendramodi Sb a very happy 75th birthday. May he be blessed with good health & a long life in the service of our nation & all its citizens," Abdullah said in a post on X.

PM Modi's birthday was also celebrated near the historic clock tower in the Lal Chowk city centre here.

A life-size cutout of Modi was garlanded by poet Jamal Ali Karbalai alias Jamal Budgami from central Kashmir's Budgam district near the clock tower.

Karbalai, who claims to be the president of the All India Modi Fans Association, also offered sweets to Modi's cutout.

In the past as well, Budgami has celebrated Modi's birthday. He adorned the PM's cutout with the traditional Kashmiri cloak on International Pheran Day. PTI SSB MIJ DIV DIV