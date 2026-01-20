PM''s focus on NE opportunity for region''s youth: Union minister

Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sustained focus on the North-East has created opportunities for the region’s youth and boosted their confidence.

Asserting that the North-East has immense talent and aspiration, he said youths from this region are ready to lead India’s skilled workforce and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth.

Chaudhary inaugurated the IndiaSkills Regional Competition 2025–26 for the North-East at Gauhati University here on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), along with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) as its implementation partner, is bringing India’s premier skilling championship to the North-East region for the first time.

“IndiaSkills is not merely a competition, it is a celebration of excellence, discipline, and the dignity of work'', Chaudhary said.

The minister of state (Independent Charge) for skill development and entrepreneurship also emphasised the growing importance of integrating skilling with formal education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

''Closer alignment between education and skill development expands pathways for employability, entrepreneurship, and lifelong learning, while making young people future-ready for a rapidly evolving economy," he said.

Beyond the competition itself, this regional event reflects the strengthening of the skilling ecosystem in the North-East region under the Skill India Mission.

Students from the Directorate General of Training (DGT) institutions, including industrial training institutes (ITIs) and national skill training institutes (NSTIs), are participating across several skill categories, demonstrating the growing alignment between long-term vocational education and national-level competitive platforms.

The North East Regional Competition with 162 competitors from all eight regional states spans a diverse range of contemporary and traditional skill areas, including automobile technology, cloud computing, mobile applications development, software and web technologies, digital interactive media, electronics, CNC milling and turning, welding, electrical installations, fashion technology, bakery and patisserie, hotel reception, restaurant service, health and social care, retail sales, and visual merchandising.

The skill mix at the competition highlights the increasing participation of women in core technical and traditionally male-dominated trades such as automobile technology, electronics, CNC, electrical installations, and welding, an official said.

It also reflects a strong convergence of digital skills with manufacturing and services, preparing youth for Industry 4.0-linked roles, he said.

Chaudhary said that platforms such as IndiaSkills play a critical role in aligning regional talent with industry demand and national development priorities.

The IndiaSkills competition follows a structured, multi-tier evaluation process, designed to identify and nurture the best talent across the country.

Candidates are first assessed at the district level, followed by state-level competitions, after which shortlisted participants advance to regional competitions.

Top performers from the regional stage qualify for the IndiaSkills National Competition, where they are evaluated against national benchmarks, with select winners earning the opportunity to represent India at the WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai between September 22-27, 2026. PTI DG DG BDC