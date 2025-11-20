PM's 'gamchha' moment steals swearing-in ceremony in Patna; folk dance welcomes leaders

Patna, Nov 20 (PTI) The swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government at Patna's Gandhi Maidan was a grand affair, attended by political luminaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose waving of a 'gamchha' stole the show, triggering a roar from a section of the three lakh-odd crowd.

Artistes presented folk songs and dances at the event to add glitz to the star-studded gathering on stage - the PM, Union Home Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Haryana and Delhi.

As JD(U) president Nitish Kumar completed taking oath as the CM of Bihar for a record 10th time, the Prime Minister waved a 'gamchha' to the crowd, drawing cheers.

The swearing-in ceremony began with the rendition of the national anthem. Before that, the vibrant 'Sama Chakeva', a popular folk dance from Bihar's Mithila region celebrating love between siblings, was performed by a group of women to welcome the gathering at the venue.

The BJP and JD(U), the two major constituents of the NDA, won 89 and 85 seats in the elections respectively, both contesting 101seats.

Later, various groups of female artistes also presented songs and dances of different regions of the state.

In another stage besides the main dais, Bhojpuri actor and singer-turned-BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh enthralled the audience by belting out popular numbers.

Special tea and traditional delicacies of Bihar, especially Litti-Chokha, Mathri, Makhana-Kheer had been prepared for the visiting dignitaries at the Gandhi Maidan. Special seating arrangements had also been put in place for the VIPs attending the ceremony.

Patna was decked with posters and banners from the ruling coalition partners, welcoming the leaders who had come to attend the event. Posters featuring Modi, Shah, Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders were put at key locations in the city. Both sides of Patna's famous Bailey road had been covered with life-size cutouts of top NDA leaders. PTI PKD NN