PM's guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled: Nadda on Delhi govt's decision to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Health Minister JP Nadda Friday congratulated the BJP-led Delhi government's decision to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in its first cabinet meeting, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled".

He also accused the previous AAP government of depriving the people of the national capital from availing the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana for 10 years due to its narrow politics.

Taking to X, Nadda said, "Modi's guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled. I congratulate the Delhi government for the decision to implement the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' in the first Cabinet meeting." "The AAP government, due to its narrow and selfish politics, maliciously deprived the people of Delhi of this public welfare scheme for 10 years, due to which lakhs of citizens of Delhi were deprived of good treatment in difficult circumstances." He said the BJP had pledged to implement this scheme in its 'Sankalp Patra'.

"This decision of the first cabinet is proof that under the guidance of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the BJP government of Delhi is committed to realising its goal of development work in accordance with public sentiments," Nadda said in the same post.

At its maiden meeting on Thursday, the newly-formed Delhi Cabinet approved the implementation of the health insurance scheme in the capital.

"The previous government had stalled the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented it across the country, and now we have approved it for Delhi," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said after the Cabinet decision.

Under the scheme approved by the Cabinet, a total of Rs 10 lakh health cover will be provided to each beneficiary, with the Centre and Delhi government contributing Rs 5 lakh each.

Meanwhile, after the approval, the training for the staff who will be generating the Ayushman cards has begun as the National Health Authority along with the Delhi government is working on creating the beneficiary data base. PTI PLB ZMN ZMN