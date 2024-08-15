PM's I-Day address shows it is new Bharat with citizen-driven governance: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech not only casts a panoramic view of a radiant future on the horizon but also instils in Bharat the power of the unwavering belief that it can achieve the same.

Shah said that in the last 10 years, Bharat has charted a journey of self-transformation through course corrections and it is a new Bharat with citizen-driven governance.

"It is a new Bharat that firmly believes that 140 crore citizens can certainly achieve the greatness, prosperity and progress they deserve," he wrote on 'X'.

The prime minister's address to the nation not only casts a panoramic view of a radiant future on the horizon but also instils in Bharat the power of the unwavering belief that it can achieve the same, the home minister said.

Shah said Modi's address is a reflection of the government's resolve towards building a developed and self-reliant India.

Inspired by the successes of the last 10 years, the PM's address throws light on topics like self-reliance through renewable energy, 'One Nation, One Election', a Uniform Civil Code, expansion of medical education, industrial manufacturing and 'Design in India' and women empowerment through self-help groups, he said.

It shows commitment to taking the country forward, Shah said.

"I urge all people of the country to listen to this address and take a pledge to build a strong India," he said in another post in Hindi. PTI ACB NSD NSD