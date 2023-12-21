PM's life-size cut-out adorned with 'pheran' in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 21 (PTI) A life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on display in Srinagar's Lal Chowk was adorned on Thursday with a 'pheran' -- a Kashmiri traditional cloak – on International Pheran Day.

Advertisment

Scores of youths organised a fashion show near the Clock Tower at the Lal Chowk city centre here to celebrate the day, displaying various forms and colours of the traditional cloak worn by the people of the valley wear during winters.

A local poet from Budgam district in central Kashmir, Jamal Ali Karbalai, alias Jamal Budgami, alias Jamal Kashmiri, put a beige pheran on the life-size cut-out of the Prime Minister which was on display in the city centre.

He also announced he would send a pheran to Delhi for Modi.

Advertisment

"I do not have words to say how much I admire Modi ji and his character. I feel proud today to send a pheran to Modi ji, that too from the historical Ghanta Ghar which people were afraid to visit once," Karbalai told reporters.

"I am a fan of Modi, but not BJP's, because he has taken some revolutionary steps which no one had taken for the last 70 years," the poet said.

He said the aim behind his move is to send Modi the message that he is loved by the Kashmiris.

"I will courier a pheran to Modi ji to Delhi within one hour," he said, and appealed to the prime minister to think seriously about unemployed youth of Kashmir. PTI SSB SSB VN VN