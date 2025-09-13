PM's Manipur visit mere symbolic show: State Cong chief

Imphal, Sep 13 (PTI) The Manipur unit of the Congress on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the northeastern state a “symbolic show”, during which he made “no mention” about the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh said the PM’s speech did not talk about free movement along national highways in the state, too.

“Modi did not mention anything about the 60,000 IDPs and their resettlement. Neither did he mention anything on the territorial integrity of Manipur," Singh told reporters here.

“The PM should have announced a package for rehabilitation of the IDPs,” he said.

During his maiden visit to the state after ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023, Modi on Saturday vowed to transform Manipur into a "symbol of peace and prosperity" as he urged all groups to shun violence, assuring the people that the Centre stood firmly with them in rebuilding lives torn apart by the violence.

The prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Megjachandra told reporters here that the PM did not visit the state in the last 28 months since the ethnic violence broke out.

“The people of the state have been suffering for a long time. They are not happy. There is no free movement at all. The PM only spoke about development projects. Some of those projects were started during the Congress regime. His visit was a symbolic show,” Meghachandra asserted.

Earlier, the Congress leadership in New Delhi described the PM’s Manipur visit as a "pit stop", and said it was "shockingly insensitive" of him to be there "for less than five hours" when he has the time and inclination to spend days campaigning and travelling worldwide. PTI CORR RBT