PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' highlighted India's growing tech leadership, says Goa CM

Panaji, Feb 22 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday hailed the 131st episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme for highlighting India's growing leadership in technology, agriculture and cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister's reference to India's expanding role in the field of Artificial Intelligence through the Global AI Impact Summit reflected the country's technological advancement, Sawant said in a statement issued here.

"It was inspiring to hear how AI is being used not only for cutting-edge innovation but also in everyday life, from helping dairy farmers monitor livestock health round-the-clock to preserving ancient manuscripts and traditional knowledge for future generations," he said.

Sawant also noted the Prime Minister's mention of India emerging as the world's largest producer of rice, describing it as a testament to the strength of farmers who are blending tradition with modern techniques and value-added agriculture.

Sawant said the reference to the revival of the Kerala Magh Kumbh at Tirunavaya showcased India's civilizational continuity and unity in diversity, with different rivers and regions bound by a shared stream of faith and culture.

"The Prime Minister's encouraging words for students stood out, particularly the reminder that marks do not define one's worth and that every child is an 'exam warrior', a message that is reassuring and motivating for young minds preparing for examinations," the CM added.

Inspired by the themes of innovation, cultural pride and citizen responsibility highlighted in the address, Sawant urged people to remain alert against digital fraud, support swadeshi initiatives, empower farmers and work collectively towards building a self-reliant and developed India, the statement added.

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, Modi said the India AI Impact Summit proved to be a turning point in the trajectory of how the world will utilise the power of artificial intelligence in the future, and asserted that global leaders were impressed with the breakthroughs achieved by India in the domain.

He asked people to remain vigilant against online financial fraud and digital arrest, and appealed to all to comply with requests from banks for doing KYC (know your customer) as it is crucial for an individual's bank account's safety. PTI RPS BNM