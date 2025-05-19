PM's photo on train ticket saluting heroes of Operation Sindoor tribute to our soldiers: Railways

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture "saluting the heroes of Operation Sindoor" on train tickets is a tribute to the soldiers' valour, the Railway Ministry said on Monday.

It added that besides using the PM's photo on tickets, all divisions and zones have been at the forefront of celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor by organising various activities and events at railway stations.

"The hon'ble prime minister salutes the heroes of Operation Sindoor and celebrates its success," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, told PTI when asked about tickets displaying PM Modi in a saluting pose with a mention of the operation.

"Top stations across the country were beautifully decorated with the tricolour. In several divisions, schoolchildren participated in painting competitions centred around the theme of Operation Sindoor.

"Public display systems at several stations played video clippings highlighting the bravery of soldiers during this operation," he said.

Kumar highlighted that Jammu, Pathankot, New Delhi and Srinagar stations among others took painted concrete benches and other station facilities in the colours of armed forces' fatigues.

A railway official from the Jammu division said, "Some divisions also decorated stations in vermilion colour to mark the success of Operation Sindoor." One of such station was Pathankot and the picture was posted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his X handle with the message, "'Rang Ye Sindoor Ka' (This is the colour of vermilion)." Railway Officials said that some stations like New Delhi have not only painted benches in the colours of fatigues but also reserved them specifically for defence personnel.

"We have written 'Sainik Samman' (respect for soldiers) on these concrete benches that have been reserved for defence personnel. Seats in the waiting lounge have also been dedicated to our forces," said Himanshy Upadhaya, the Chief Public Relation Officer of the Northern Railway.

According to a recent press statement from the Jammu Division, "Benches at all main stations such as Jammu, Samba, Mukeria, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Kathua were painted in the dress code colour of the Indian soldiers and Sainik Samman was also written on them as a tribute to the courage and bravery of the soldiers." Officials from the North Central Railway zone said that besides decorating stations and colouring concrete benches, they held 'Tiranga Yatra' with the help of Scouts and Guides and the volunteers of civil defence.

"These events were extremely successful and a lot of youngsters participated in it. We also displayed video clippings of patriotic songs and events on public display systems at a majority of NCR stations," said Shashi Kant Tripathi, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway. PTI JP JP NSD NSD