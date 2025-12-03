PM's principal secretary reviews Ena Mines fire project in Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Dec 3 (PTI) Prime Minister's principal secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra has reviewed the rehabilitation and development work at Bharat Coking Coal Limited’s (BCCL) Ena Mines fire project and urged officials to strengthen community outreach, officials said on Wednesday.

He also emphasised the need to win the confidence of families affected by the underground mine fire.

The Ena Mines project is a fire control and mitigation effort in Jharia coalfield of Jharkhand, managed by BCCL, a subsidiary of Coal India.

Mishra, who is in Dhanbad as the chief guest for the centenary celebrations of IIT (ISM), visited the project site on Tuesday night, accompanied by Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman Sanjoj Kumar Jha and other senior officials.

He was briefed in detail on safety measures, rehabilitation progress and welfare initiatives for residents displaced by the Jharia coalfield fire zone, officials said.

This was Mishra's maiden visit to Dhanbad.

He arrived at Durgapur airport in the evening from Delhi before heading to the coal belt.

During the inspection, Mishra interacted with members of the displaced community, listening to their concerns and feedback on challenges faced at the rehabilitation sites.

He also sought their views on employment and skill development needs, assuring them that the government would work to widen livelihood opportunities, the officials said.

As part of rehabilitation support, the principal secretary also distributed 20 e-rickshaws to affected residents to help them secure sustainable income.

At Belgadia Township, where several displaced families have been resettled, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner, who also heads the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA), presented an overview of ongoing infrastructure and welfare initiatives aimed at improving living conditions.

Briefing Mishra, the DC highlighted efforts to provide quality amenities, ensure access to government schemes, and address any inconvenience faced by resettled families.

After the presentation, Mishra directed officials to ensure the best possible arrangements at Belgadia Township, with a focus on employment opportunities, education, healthcare services, and seamless delivery of flagship government schemes.

The visit was attended by BCCL CMD Manoj Kumar Agrawal, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar, and other senior officials from the district administration and coal sector. PTI CORR NAM MNB