PM's silence on Trump intervention will weaken India's delegation diplomacy: CPI

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (PTI) CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswom on Sunday said sending delegations abroad on Operation Sindoor was a welcome move, but what will they say about US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent about it.

Viswom, in a post on social media platform X, said that a strong denial was yet to come from the PM with regard to the US role in the ceasefire and Trump's repeated claims about it.

He contended that the continued silence from Modi on the issue would "weaken the strength of our diplomacy".

"Delegation diplomacy is a welcome step. If someone asks about @USATODAY US role in the @ceasefire what should they reply? @realDonaldTrump's repeated claims are before the world. A strong denial is yet to come from @narendramodi. His silence will weaken the strength of our diplomacy," Viswom said on X.

Earlier this week, a similar stand was taken by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan when he said that the central government was yet to clarify whether Trump's claims of intervening in the recent India-Pakistan conflict were correct.

Govindan had contended that third party intervention in the matter would be contrary to India's long-term stand that it will resolve its issues bilaterally.