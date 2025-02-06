PM's speech in RS had no mention of several crucial issues: TMC's O'Brien

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha did not have any mention of several crucial issues, including the situation in strife-torn Manipur.

In a post on X after the prime minister replied to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, O'Brien said the speech had the "same old script".

"Another speech. Same old script," the TMC's parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha said.

"Just like the script of the speech the NDA government wrote for the Hon President, PM Narendra Modi's script in Rajya Sabha today had the same 10 words/phrases missing," he added.

O'Brien shared a link of his own speech during the debate in the Upper House of Parliament, where he had mentioned these subjects.

The TMC leader had said the president's address did not have any mention of price rise, crimes against women, smart cities, Manipur, doubling farmers' income, federalism, MGNREGS, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, inequality and malnutrition. PTI AO RC