PM's thrust on robust national security has protected Bharat from 'jihadi' violence: Naqvi

Khandwa (MP), Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vow to provide good governance and ensure robust national security has protected Bharat from the scourge of terrorism and vicious 'jihadi' violence amid the ongoing global turmoil, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday.

The former Union minister expressed confidence about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining power in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls will be held on November 17.

“Had there been a Congress government at the Centre today, its weak, shaky leadership and knee-jerk policies would have made the country suffer from the scourge of terrorism and jihadi fanaticism,” he said.

Naqvi was addressing election meetings in Khandwa district in support of the BJP before the campaigning drew to a close in the evening.

The senior BJP leader said the Modi government's commitment to national security has instilled a sense of security among the people of the country and created fear among terror elements.

He said before 2014, during the Congress regime, every part of the country was affected by unrestrained terrorism.

Every 15 days, some part of the country witnessed bomb blasts and terror attacks in which many innocent people were killed, Naqvi stated.

“However, Prime Minister Modi has tackled subversive activities with an iron fist by adopting a 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism. He has broken the backbone of terrorism and of those who give shelters to terrorists," he added.

The BJP leader asserted terrorism is not a problem of a particular country, region or religion but of the entire humanity.

“The strong and nationalist leadership of Shri Modi has played a crucial role in keeping about 140 crore people of Bharat safe and secure even amid the ongoing violence across the world,” he added.

The BJP leader also talked about foreign invasions and the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Naqvi said, “Wiping out the stains of communal and criminal acts of foreign invaders, a grand and magnificent Ram Mandir is being constructed at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya. This has filled every Bharatwasi and Ram Bhakts with immense pride.” He later discussed booth-level preparations with BJP leaders and workers in Mandhata, Harsud, Khandwa and Pandhana assembly constituencies in Khandwa district ahead of the Friday polling. PTI LAL RSY