PM's unwavering commitment to India’s growth, development truly inspirational: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Sep 17 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 75 on Wednesday, and said his unwavering commitment to India’s growth and development is truly inspirational.

He also thanked Modi for his continued support for the people of Meghalaya.

“Warmest birthday wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, on his 75th birthday... On behalf of the people of Meghalaya, I extend our heartfelt gratitude for your continued support and convey our sincere blessings and best wishes for your health, happiness, and long life,” he said in a post on X.

“Your unwavering commitment to India’s growth and development is truly inspirational. You have taken the progress of our nation as a personal mission, and under your visionary leadership, we are steadily moving towards a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat’s Vadnagar. PTI JOP RBT