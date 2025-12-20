PM's vision of developed India can be achieved only with full Centre-state coordination: Khattar

Bhopal, Dec 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047 can only be achieved if the Central and state governments work in complete coordination, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Saturday.

All states should utilise the Centre's budget for urban development in a timely manner, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister said while addressing the Regional Meeting of Urban Development Ministers (Northern and Central States) at the Kushabhau International Convention Centre here.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development ministers from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh as well as senior officials.

"PM Modi's vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047 can only be achieved if the Central and state governments work in complete coordination. States should utilise in a timely manner the Central government's budget for urban development," said Khattar, who also released the 'Action Guidelines Booklet' prepared for the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 on the occasion.

"By 2047, those living in urban areas is expected to reach 50 percent of the total population. Only when we implement urban plans with this in mind will we be able to achieve the goal of a developed and self-reliant India," he said.

The Central government acts as a support system for the development of states, Khattar said while emphasising that state governments too must make concrete efforts.

The Ministry of Urban Affairs has decided to hold region-wise meetings with states for better implementation of schemes as the geographical location and challenges of each state is unique, he said.

Khattar said the regional meetings will primarily focus on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), AMRUT Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and urban transport systems.

He expressed concern over the lack of allocation of completed houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and asked state governments to take efforts to effectively leverage public financial participation.

"Housing for All is the Central government's flagship scheme. To achieve this, private real estate sector must be encouraged alongside the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)," Khattar asserted.

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said urban bodies in the state are being made financially and technically self-reliant.

GI mapping of properties in urban areas has been completed, which has led to a 150 percent increase in property taxes, he informed.

"Sewerage work has been prioritized in cities located along the Narmada river. The MP government has resolved that sewage will not be discharged into the Narmada river," Vijayvargiya said.