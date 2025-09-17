PM's visionary leadership shaping India’s future with boldness, care: Khandu

Itanagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, and said his visionary leadership is shaping India’s future with boldness and care.

Highlighting the transformation under Modi’s tenure, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh is no longer on the periphery, but “firmly connected to India’s growth story”.

“On the 75th birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, I join millions of Indians in expressing my deepest gratitude for your visionary leadership that is shaping India’s future with boldness and care,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“Every new road, every new school, every initiative to strengthen health and education systems brings us closer to the promise of development, while respecting our heritage,” the chief minister said.

Khandu also hailed Modi’s commitment to cultural preservation and sustainable growth, asserting that his leadership continues to inspire millions across India.

“On this special day, I pray that you continue to be blessed with good health, boundless energy, and wisdom to lead India and our beloved Arunachal Pradesh towards greater peace and prosperity,” he added.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat’s Vadnagar. PTI UPL RBT