PM's visit to Thirupparankundram Temple would foster religious harmony: BJP

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to offer prayers at the famous Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy Temple in Thirupparankundram during his brief trip to Tamil Nadu would foster "religious harmony", the BJP said on Saturday.

Modi's visit to one of the six special abodes of Lord Subramanyaswamy in Thirupparankundram would demonstrate the power of "spiritual politics" to the world, BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A N S Prasad said.

He said this will thwart the alleged "communal conspiracies" of the DMK government, uniting Hindus and Muslims as brothers in Tamil Nadu.

At the Thirupparankundram temple, situated about 8 km south of Madurai, a row erupted in 2025 during the annual Karthigai Deepam festival over devotees lighting a lamp atop a deepathoon (stone pillar), after local authorities resisted the move.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Saturday night ahead of his one-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on March 1 to inaugurate a slew of projects.

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for engaging in "divisive politics" for votes, Prasad in a statement said he can never divide Tamil Nadu from Delhi through "slanderous propaganda" against the Centre.

Since Modi's government assumed office in 2014, a developed India meant a developed Tamil Nadu, Prasad said and remarked that the state has excelled in all sectors, including child welfare, women's empowerment, student development, education, science, healthcare and agriculture.

The NDA led by AIADMK would defeat the "corrupt" DMK and emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections, he said.