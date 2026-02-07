PM's words celebrating Tamil heritage heartening: Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to Tamil heritage in his address at a community event in Kuala Lumpur as heartening.

He said the prime minister "very aptly" highlighted the deep historical and cultural bonds between India and Malaysia and emphasised the vital role of the Indian diaspora as a living bridge between the two nations.

"His words celebrating Tamil heritage "Tamil is India's gift to the world. Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global" were deeply heartening," Radhakrishnan said in a social media post.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, Modi said Tamil culture is greatly popular in Malaysia and so are Tamil festivals. The great Thiruvalluvar's thoughts motivate countless people.

"We will be establishing a Thiruvalluvar centre in Malaysia to further popularise his thoughts and works," the prime minister said.

Radhakrishnan, who heils from Tamil Nadu, said the announcement regarding the establishment of a Thiruvalluvar Centre further reflects a strong commitment to promoting India's civilisational legacy.

"Such initiatives strengthen cultural ties and carry our rich heritage across the globe," the vice president said.