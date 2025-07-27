PM’s words of praise boosts Olympiad medallists from coaching hub Kota

Kota, Jul 27 (PTI) In the 124th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised four students, including two from the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan, for winning laurels for the country in the International Chemistry Olympiad, a global competition for high school students.

“A few days ago, our students won medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad. Devesh Pankaj, Debdatta Priyadarshi, Sandeep Kuchi and Ujjwal Kesari have made the country proud. India also strengthened its position in the International Mathematical Olympiad, securing three gold, two silver, and one bronze medal,” the Prime Minister said.

The final round of the International Chemistry Olympiad was held in the UAE, where Debdatta Priyadarshi (Class 10) and Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya (Class 12), both from Kota's Allen Career Institute, won a gold and a silver, respectively.

“I am very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in his 'Man Ki Baat' mentioned the International Olympiad. I am even more happy that he mentioned my name among the four students,” Devesh said.

“The prime minister's words will encourage and inspire a large number of students, as these Olympiads in the field of education are similar to Olympic Games,” added Devesh, who has so far participated in four Olympiads and won medals in each of them.

A native of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Devesh has been studying in Kota for the past seven years.

“I would again thank the prime minister for inspiring thousands of Olympiad aspirants,” he said.

Debdatta said that Science Olympiads should be given the same stature as Olympic Games, as students from across the world take part in them. PTI COR ARI