PNB scam: CBI files supplementary chargesheet, names Nirav Modi's sister as accused

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The CBI on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the multi-million dollar PNB scam, naming prime accused Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Mehta as an accused in the case.

The chargesheet was submitted before a special CBI court by special public prosecutor A Limosine.

Besides Mehta, the other accused named in the chargesheet include Firestar group of companies' official Aditya Nanavati.

Mehta, a Belgian citizen, has been named as an accused as she is allegedly one of the beneficiaries of the funds received through Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) obtained from PNB bank.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation has not named her husband Maiank Mehta, a British citizen, as an accused in the case.

The couple were named as accused in the money laundering case related to the scam that is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

They, however, have now turned approvers in the ED case.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are prime accused in the case.

The duo allegedly siphoned off over Rs 13,000 crore of public money from the PNB using LoUs and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) by bribing officials of the bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai.

Choksi has been living in Antigua since 2018 after escaping from India, weeks before the scam was reported.

However, according to a media report Choksi is currently living in Belgium's Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, after obtaining a 'residency card' in the country.

Nirav Modi has been languishing in a London prison for the last six years. PTI AVI BNM