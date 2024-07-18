PNB scam: Gitanjali Group’s ex-staffer appears in court, gets interim bail; CBI seeks his custody

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) A special anti-money laundering court here on Thursday granted interim bail to Gitanjali Group’s former top executive Sunil Varma, an accused in the multi-million dollar Punjab National Bank scam, after he appeared before it.

Following his appearance, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also probing a case linked to the PNB scam, sought his custody.

Varma, a former international business head of diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Group, had been absconding since the scam came to light in 2018.

He appeared before the court on Thursday, days after it suspended a non-bailable warrant issued against him in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Varma, along with diamantaire Choksi and others, was the brain behind the scam at the bank and was instrumental in setting up shell companies, the ED has alleged.

In the previous hearing, special judge S M Menjonge had suspended Varma’s warrant and directed him to appear before the court by July 18.

Seeking his custody, Special Public Prosecutor A Limosin, who represented the CBI, submitted that Varma never responded to the agency’s summons or notices. He escaped the country and was not available for investigation, the CBI said.

Varma was named as an absconding accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by CBI, Limosin said.

As per the law, a person unavailable for investigation can be taken into custody even after a chargesheet is filed, the probe agency argued.

It said that Varma’s custody was required to unearth the “facts” related to the case.

Advocate Abad Ponda, representing Varma, contended that serving summons at the wrong address in "Bombay was not a service”.

It’s not Varma’s fault that summons were not served to him, he said.

The FIR was filed after he shifted out of the country in 2017. The summons should have been served at his address in the USA, he argued.

“Can you ask for custody without arrest,” Ponda submitted, adding that the plea for Varma’s remand was not maintainable.

After hearing the arguments, the judge said he needed time to go through the orders cited by both sides. He then posted the matter for order on July 20.

In the meantime, the judge granted interim bail to the accused.

Varma has been named as an accused in one of the PNB fraud cases by the ED and CBI. A non-bailable warrant against him was issued in August 2018 in connection with the ED case. Another NBW was issued against him in July 2021 in the CBI case.

In April, Varma had approached the Bombay High Court for cancellation of the warrant in the CBI case.

His lawyers had submitted that Varma intended to return to India and wanted protection.

The HC had then cancelled the warrant issued in the CBI case and directed the probe agencies to take steps to enable Varma to appear before the special court.

In view of the directions, Varma moved the special court dealing with cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 1 to cancel the pending warrant against him.

Special Judge Menjonge had suspended the warrant in the money laundering case and directed ED not to execute it until further order.

Choksi has been living in Antigua since 2018, after escaping from India, weeks before the scam was reported.

The diamantaire and his nephew, Nirav Modi, are accused of siphoning off over Rs 13,000 crore of public money from the PNB using letters of undertaking (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) by bribing officials of the bank’s Brady House branch in Mumbai. PTI AVI NR