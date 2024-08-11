Poacher arrested from Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Aug 11 (PTI) Forest department personnel have arrested a poacher from the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Sunday.

The forest personnel arrested the poacher during patrolling on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mangal Bansingh (43), a resident of Nuniagoda village of the district, the forest official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest personnel from the Chahala wildlife range patrolled the area near the Poragoda footpath and found out that some people had entered the core area of STR with weapons.

The team chased the intruders and were able to catch Mangal. They seized one bow, three arrows and a bag filled with cooked rice from his possession, the official said.

An investigation has been initiated and the accused will be forwarded to a court, he added.